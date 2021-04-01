Summer camp aims to engage Toledo kids with hands-on STEM learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A flagship summer program from the National Inventors Hall of Fame is being offered in Toledo this summer at Grove Patterson.

“What the kids do is invent, create, all day long,” camp director Kara Houser said.

The goal of Camp Invention is to get kids engaged in Science Technology Engineering and Math. This summer kids will be taking gadgets apart hen putting them back together again.

“One of the best thing it teaches them is to persevere in doing something, Houser said. “You don’t give them a set of directions, they have to figure it out using the things they have.”

Camp Invention will take place June 14th-18th for kids grades K-6.

The summer programming is vital for kids this year.

“We have time to make up, so the more time you choose to get your kids involved and going to a camp like this one the better they are going to be,” Houser said.

Learn more at www.invent.org

enter 43606 for Grove Patterson Academy

If you would like to sponsor a child you can mail a check to:

Grove Patterson Academy PTO

3020 Marvin Avenue

Toledo, Ohio 43606

You can also use Venmo @GrovePattersonPTO

