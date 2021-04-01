Toledo Safety Building reopens to the public after pandemic closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has officially reopened its headquarters to the public following an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Safety Building in downtown Toledo will now be open Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM. Visitors are asked to enter on the Erie Street side and will be required to state the purpose for their visit, pass through a metal detector, and submit to a search of all bags. The number of visitors in the building will still be limited.

The Safety Building was closed to the public at the end of November, along with several other city offices, as a result of increased coronavirus concerns. It had also been closed in May when pandemic worries forced the closure of most city buildings and services.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.