Advertisement

Toledo Safety Building reopens to the public after pandemic closures

The building has been closed since November of last year.
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has officially reopened its headquarters to the public following an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Safety Building in downtown Toledo will now be open Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM. Visitors are asked to enter on the Erie Street side and will be required to state the purpose for their visit, pass through a metal detector, and submit to a search of all bags. The number of visitors in the building will still be limited.

The Safety Building was closed to the public at the end of November, along with several other city offices, as a result of increased coronavirus concerns. It had also been closed in May when pandemic worries forced the closure of most city buildings and services.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Toledo apartment fire leaves 25-30 people displaced
Royce Chatman's grandmother speaks
Murdered teen’s grandmother speaks about troubled streets
Alyssa Morrow, 14, is a missing runaway teenager in Lucas County.
Lucas County authorities searching for missing teenager
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Body of woman struck by a train identified as BGSU student
The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ended the CDC moratorium on certain evictions, effective...
Eviction moratorium will end on Thursday

Latest News

An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
Patrick Cannon
Cannon sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexual contact with child
UT football season tickets go on sale Monday
ProMedica brings awareness to distracted driving