UT football season tickets go on sale Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Season tickets for the University of Toledo 2021 football games are set to go on sale Monday.

The 2021 home schedule includes contests against Colorado State, Norfolk State, and MAC foes Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Akron, and Eastern Michigan. Five of the six home games in 2021 will be played on Saturdays.

Season tickets can be purchased as low as $70 and include a reserved seat for all six home games. There are different plans available to fit any budget.

Discounted season ticket options are also available for full-time UToledo employees, retirees, recent alumni, and parents of game-day performers (band members, cheerleaders, dance team, and mascots).

Season tickets can be purchased by interest-free payment plans through Dec. 2021. They also give individuals access to road games, including the Sept. 11 game at Notre Dame.

If health mandates require reduced attendance capacities, season ticket packages offer the option to receive a full refund, roll forward to a future season, or donate any ticket payment.

To order season tickets, renew memberships for the 2021 season, or for more information please call the Rocket Ticket Office at 419-530-GOLD (4653) or visit UTRockets.com.

