4/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Warming up through Easter weekend; 70s to follow
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Despite the chilly start, we ought to reach near 50 degrees leading into the holiday weekend. Saturday will see a decent southwest breeze usher in highs in the low 60s, and Easter Sunday itself should have temperatures edge close to the 70-degree mark! We’ll peak in the mid-70s by Tuesday, before rain and cooler conditions arrive for the back half of next week.

