Authorities investigating attempted armed robbery overnight in Northwood

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwood Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Wales Rd. early Friday morning.

Police are going over the surveillance video from the Ridi’s gas station, where someone held the clerk at gunpoint overnight.

Investigators said the suspect fled in a red vehicle with no money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

