Bouncing back from injury, Grace Helton takes the helm for Perrysburg gymnastics

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At a young age Grace Helton was tumbling around her parents living room, but as she started to approach high school her love for gymnastics started the fade following a series of injuries. Initially, Helton was hesitant to join the Perrysburg varsity team, but credits her teammates and head coach for reigniting her love of the sport.

“She’s always been the one to motivate me especially on beams, because that was my struggle event - just giving me that extra motivate and encourage me to do what I can and never push me over the top.”

“I know when she came in what I heard was that she is possibly walking away from gymnastics. I didn’t know her coming in as a freshman and I immediately fell in love with her the minute I met her because she was so bubbly and was like “alright lets do this,” said Head Coach Michelle Caufman

As a freshman Helton has made an immediate impact on the Yellow Jackets squad. In January, Helton broke the Perrysburg floor exercise record that stood for sixteen years and was previously held by Caufman’s daughter.

“If anyone had to do it I’m that it was her and she didn’t break it once, she broke it twice. " mentioned Caufman.

“Especially as a freshman I was super glad that I got something that big already achieved. I definitely have high standards for myself next year.”

