Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens
Officers remove items from the Glenwood Ave. home of Sir Maejor Page in September 2020.
Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; driver killed
The probes cover nearly 215,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen and Audi, according to the National...
US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles
Ambulance and police vehicles responded to a scene Friday outside the U.S. Capitol.
Police respond to U.S. Capitol incident
Police respond after a car-ramming incident at the Capitol complex on Friday.
RAW: Police response at Capitol complex
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says