Advertisement

Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they...
Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
Remy and Reese Erickson were safely born together in November 2019.
‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens

Latest News

William “Billy” Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.
Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran
Officer killed in attack near US Capitol
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says
CDC issues travel guidelines for vaccinated Americans
Michele Buburniak is just one of 3,500 volunteers keeping the Metroparks beautiful.
Metroparks Meetup: National Volunteer Month