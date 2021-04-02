Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity, McAlear Group team up to help local families

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Valley Habitat is teaming up with the McAlear Group to help out a local family.

On Thursday, volunteers were putting the finishing touches on a garage being built for a future Habitat homeowner.

“We thought this would be a great fit and we think it’s the right thing to do,” McAlear Group CEO Matt McAlear said. “Business should be about more than profits. It should be about people and helping out our communities.”

McAlear operates several diverse industries in the area.

Kauffman Door from Wauson installed the new garage door.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens
Officers remove items from the Glenwood Ave. home of Sir Maejor Page in September 2020.
Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

Latest News

Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Toledo basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage
Amtrak said it has aspirations of boosting their passenger rail service so that it's available...
Amtrak proposal would include new rail service to Columbus, Detroit from Toledo
CedarCreek Church is thrilled to welcome congregation back for holiday services.
In-Person Easter services are back at CedarCreek Church
In-Person Easter Services Resume
In-Person Easter Services Resume
Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.
Tigers hosting alternate site games at Fifth Third Field