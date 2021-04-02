Habitat for Humanity, McAlear Group team up to help local families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Valley Habitat is teaming up with the McAlear Group to help out a local family.

On Thursday, volunteers were putting the finishing touches on a garage being built for a future Habitat homeowner.

“We thought this would be a great fit and we think it’s the right thing to do,” McAlear Group CEO Matt McAlear said. “Business should be about more than profits. It should be about people and helping out our communities.”

McAlear operates several diverse industries in the area.

Kauffman Door from Wauson installed the new garage door.

