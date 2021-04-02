High schoolers roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 600 students rolled up their sleeves Thursday afternoon at St. Francis DeSales High School, receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The school partnered with Mercy Health to operate the clinic open to all students ages 16 and older in Lucas County, along with their families.

“It just gave me the opportunity to get vaccinated to protect myself and others in the community, so I really hope this encourages other students in the area to get vaccinated,” student Mateo Gomez said.

Students needed to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the clinic. In many cases, students and their parents got the vaccine together.

“I just hope we can all get together, have full practices with other people and spectators back at swim meets,” Scotty Buff said.

Mercy Health’s chief clinical officer said vaccinating high school students and other young adults is safe and crucial to the community achieving herd immunity.

