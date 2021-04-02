In-Person Easter services are back at CedarCreek Church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the arrival of Easter Weekend, some churches are working to bring congregations back to in-person worship, rather than the virtual services they were forced to pivot to in 2020.

CedarCreek, a non-denominational church with locations across Northwest Ohio, had an easy time than most adapting to pandemic changes last year. They’ve been streaming their services online for a decade and say they keep the community inspired with virtual groups during the week in addition to their weekend mass. In August, the church went back to celebrating in person, following COVID-19 protocols, and this weekend they’re looking forward to welcoming the community back for a holiday celebration.

Lead Pastor Ben Snyder says typical Easter services had 20-25 thousand people. This year, they are expecting closer to eight thousand, but they will be ramping up more creative arts, including music and a live visual artist.

“The truth is we care about our community and our guests so much and we have a range of opinions, from people who are sick of the masks to people who are scared to walk out their door,” explains Snyder. “And we want to serve all of them, and we’re just excited to serve any guest who comes into our facility.”

Snyder says “Out of the shadows and into the light,” is this year’s theme, exemplifying the darkness we’ve all experienced this year, and stepping into the new season of hope.

“I think the message that Easter brings is that of renewal and hope and an opportunity to step into a new way to look at your life and your world and we are really excited to share that message with anybody who wants to hear it,” Snyder shares.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.