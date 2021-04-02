Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17.

The teens will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday. After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.

Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for the company’s Janssen pharmaceuticals unit, says it also expects to initiate studies in pregnant women and children.

A total of 100 million J&J doses are pledged for the U.S. by late May or June.

——

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— CDC: Those fully vaccinated can travel again in U.S.

— UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all

— Despite Italy lockdown, cruise ship ferries partying passengers on the Mediterranean

— Jerusalem religious sites welcome limited numbers of Good Friday faithful

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens
Officers remove items from the Glenwood Ave. home of Sir Maejor Page in September 2020.
Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; driver killed
The probes cover nearly 215,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen and Audi, according to the National...
US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles
Ambulance and police vehicles responded to a scene Friday outside the U.S. Capitol.
Police respond to U.S. Capitol incident
Police respond after a car-ramming incident at the Capitol complex on Friday.
RAW: Police response at Capitol complex
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says