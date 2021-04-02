Advertisement

Man accused of killing Start grad, UT football player released on bond

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a University of Toledo football player will be released on bond.

Michael Mitchell will be required to wear an ankle monitor after he released Friday.

Mitchell allegedly shot Jahneil Douglas outside the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe in July 2020. Mitchell, 24, turned himself in days after the shooting.

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who...
A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics)(WTVG)

Douglas was a Start High School graduate and defensive lineman for the Rockets. According to authorities, there was an argument at the restaurant that resulted in shots being fired.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens
Officers remove items from the Glenwood Ave. home of Sir Maejor Page in September 2020.
Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

Latest News

Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Toledo basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage
A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case
Amtrak said it has aspirations of boosting their passenger rail service so that it's available...
Amtrak proposal would include new rail service to Columbus, Detroit from Toledo
CedarCreek Church is thrilled to welcome congregation back for holiday services.
In-Person Easter services are back at CedarCreek Church