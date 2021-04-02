Man accused of killing Start grad, UT football player released on bond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a University of Toledo football player will be released on bond.

Michael Mitchell will be required to wear an ankle monitor after he released Friday.

Mitchell allegedly shot Jahneil Douglas outside the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe in July 2020. Mitchell, 24, turned himself in days after the shooting.

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics) (WTVG)

Douglas was a Start High School graduate and defensive lineman for the Rockets. According to authorities, there was an argument at the restaurant that resulted in shots being fired.

