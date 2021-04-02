Maumee approves DORA for Uptown area

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee is following suit with other local cities after City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a designated outdoor refreshment area in the Uptown area.

The DORA area is approved for the space along Conant St. between Broadway and William. It would start on weekdays at 4 p.m.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr said that if all area bars and establishments are in agreement with the DORA, it could start as soon as signage is posted.

Carr sees the passage of the DORA as one of the next steps toward increasing foot traffic in Uptown Maumee.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.