Advertisement

Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case

A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.(WBKO)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of using a hidden camera to record women using the bathroom at his Maumee business was sentenced on Friday.

Jason Pardon entered a plea of no contest in February and was found guilty. He was facing five counts of voyeurism.

Pardon was sentenced to 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with 70 days suspended. He will begin serving the remaining 20 days on April 23. He was also placed on three years probation.

According to police reports, detectives found cameras in the restroom at his business, Landmark Pools and Spas on Illinois Ave. They had received tips in June 2020.

Detectives also found recordings of at least two young women in the restroom.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens
Officers remove items from the Glenwood Ave. home of Sir Maejor Page in September 2020.
Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

Latest News

Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Toledo basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage
Amtrak said it has aspirations of boosting their passenger rail service so that it's available...
Amtrak proposal would include new rail service to Columbus, Detroit from Toledo
CedarCreek Church is thrilled to welcome congregation back for holiday services.
In-Person Easter services are back at CedarCreek Church
Man accused of killing Start grad, UT football player released on bond