Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of using a hidden camera to record women using the bathroom at his Maumee business was sentenced on Friday.

Jason Pardon entered a plea of no contest in February and was found guilty. He was facing five counts of voyeurism.

Pardon was sentenced to 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with 70 days suspended. He will begin serving the remaining 20 days on April 23. He was also placed on three years probation.

According to police reports, detectives found cameras in the restroom at his business, Landmark Pools and Spas on Illinois Ave. They had received tips in June 2020.

Detectives also found recordings of at least two young women in the restroom.

