Metroparks Meetup: National Volunteer Month

Michele Buburniak is just one of 3,500 volunteers keeping the Metroparks beautiful.
By Kayla Molander
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April is National Volunteer Month, and every day, volunteers dedicate their time and energy to Metroparks Toledo.

The first signs of spring are sprouting at Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Many of those are due to volunteers, such as Michele Buberniak.

“If you’re in your own yard, it’s more of a chore. Here it’s something you can accomplish and share with others,” says Buberniak.

She’s been caring for her garden plots at Wildwood for seven years now. She’s just one of about 3,500 volunteers putting in over 50,000 hours across the park system every year.

“Volunteers are an essential role to the Metroparks... They help us plant trees. They help us monitor and remove invasive species. We also have folks who adopt garden beds to really beautify the areas around our facilities here in the parks,” says Metroparks volunteer program manager Trish Hausknecht.

Bruberniak didn’t know much about gardening before she started helping out, but she’s learned along the way.

She puts in about 60 to 90 minutes a week, more during the spring and fall, but feels she gets back so much more.

“Every time I’m here, people thank me. They say “Thank you for what you do.” And I don’t feel like I’m worthy. I don’t think I do enough,” she says.

You can learn more about volunteering on the Metroparks website.

