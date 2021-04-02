MN man arrested in Maumee charged for making fake IDs, counterfeiting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury sitting in Toledo returned a six-count indictment charging Ronald Lee Jenkins, 38, of Blaine, Minnesota, with possession with intent to unlawfully use false identification documents, unlawful production of identification documents and possession of counterfeit securities.

Court documents state that on February 14, 2021, the Defendant was stopped by an officer with the Maumee Police Department after committing several traffic violations. Following the stop, it was determined that Defendant had active warrants out of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Defendant was detained, and his vehicle searched. During the search of his vehicle and a subsequent search of a hotel room he had rented in Maumee, officers located 13 Social Security cards; 183 Armed Forces of the United States identification cards; 10 South Carolina driver’s licenses; and several personal checks. It is alleged in the indictment that the identification documents were fraudulent, and the checks forged and counterfeit.

