Multiple efforts underway to help to victims of massive Toledo apartment fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The investigation continues into the massive fire that tore through a Toledo apartment building Wednesday, leaving more than a dozen families without a place to call home. Remarkably, no one was hurt -- including fire crews, residents, and pets -- but there was an incredible amount of loss when it comes to property and personal belongings.

The fast-moving fire devoured just about everything in its path. Many of the victims are still trying to figure out how they are going to pick up the pieces. A lot of you have asked about helping, and there are several ways you can be a part of the healing process.

Seeing the devastation hit close to home for Kevin Spitler.

“It does bring back a lot of memories,” says Kevin Spitler, whose own home caught fire Thanksgiving night in 2006. As you can imagine, the pain of that night is still close to the surface.

“It seems like just yesterday that I was the one standing on the sidewalk with tears running down my face, wondering what to do next,” he recalls.

Kevin says he just happened to be making a delivery near Cresthaven Lane while the building was burning. He knew right away that he wanted to repay the kindness others showed him all those years ago.

“When people step up to help you, you see their hearts,” he says. “You then feel the need to show your heart, and help as many people as you possibly can.”

Kevin owns the Toledo Hemp Center. He’s made giving back to the community a big part of the business. They will be donating 10% of the sales at their Jackman Road location this Saturday to victims of the fire. They’ll also be donating from sales made online from Midnight Friday through the end of the night on Saturday. The money brought in through Saturday’s sales will be given to a broad effort to help the families. The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers are working to get immediate needs met for each family involved in the fire.

“100% of the money we raise will go directly to the operation to help the victims,” says Earl Mack, President of the local chapter.

Here’s how it will work. Much like holiday adoption programs, you can donate money or buy things like clothing, furniture, or household items for the fire victims.

“The fire victims will give us five wishes, and then what the adopter will do is grant anywhere from one to all five wishes,” explains Mack. “Plus, after the wishes are granted, we want to give each family $500.”

This effort is a perfect example of what the Buffalo Soldiers are all about.

“It’s people helping people,” says Mack. “That’s what we like. Plus, you’ll never see a buffalo soldier just talk about something. We believe in deeds not just words.”

You can learn more about the effort by calling (419) 536-7048 or logging on to toledobuffalosoldiers.org.

You can also make cash donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at redcross.org.

Taylor Hyundai of Toledo is also accepting donations at the dealership on Central Avenue. You can bring items including food, diapers, clothing, and cash to the dealership during regular business hours. Get connected to taylorauto.com to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.