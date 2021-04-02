Nominate a Caregiver for a relaxing day off!

Advertisement

Caregivers360 will select one winner a month for six months
Each month for six months, a caregiver will be chosen for a relaxing day off,
Each month for six months, a caregiver will be chosen for a relaxing day off,
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new contest is a way to say “thank you” to local caregivers.

It’s called “Caregivers 360” and it just started, giving you the chance to nominate someone who deserves a day to unwind with a day out of their scrubs and in the salon.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to giving them, you know, a day to just unwind, to just relax,” explains Steve Reamey with Advanced Specialty Hospitals of Toledo. Reamey came up with the concept and organized the contest, which can include a wide swath of nominees.

“It’s anybody. It can be anybody, you know, we hear the stories of the grandma that takes care of like 7 or 8 kids,” adds Reamey.

Part of the package includes pampering at Beauty Bar or Executive Barbershop Toledo.
Part of the package includes pampering at Beauty Bar or Executive Barbershop Toledo.

Winners will get a day at Executive Barber Shop or Beauty Bar, dinner for 2 at Souk or Plat 8, an overnight stay at the Renaissance Toledo, use of a Jeep from Yark Automotive and a pendant from Harold Jaffe Jewelers.

“It’s really important that we show the people who have really been on the front lines of the pandemic how much we appreciate what they’ve done and how much we understand the stress that they’ve been under, and that we can hopefully take some of that away,” explains Shana Izworski with Beauty Bar.

Caregivers 360 will hold this contest once a month for the next 6 months. For full details, visit caregivers 360 by clicking HERE.

