Officials: Elementary school teacher in Fla. solicited sex with 2-year-old

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.(Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

He’s a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff’s office said detectives believe there could be additional victims.

The school district has suspended Alexander.

His attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

