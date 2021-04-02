Oregon Fest announces annual annual community plant exchange, spring flower market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers are planning a community flower exchange and plant market next month in Oregon.

The ‘Naturally Oregon’ Community Plant Exchange and Flower Market will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 15 at 2973 Dustin Rd. in Oregon. The one-day event will feature local greenhouses, food trucks, unique recycling opportunities, an eco-market, and the traditional community Give N’ Take plant exchange.

Participants can bring extra plants they’ve divided during their spring yard work and trade for what others bring during the Give N’ Take exchange.

The recycling drive-thru will including the opportunity to recycle paint, tires, and electronics. The Eco-Market area is for vendors who sell environmentally conscious or ‘green’ wares as well as educational booths, including local environmental groups and other organizations who focus on preserving our marshlands as well as keeping Lake Erie clean.

Multiple food trucks will be in attendance offering coffee, breakfast burritos, and other brunch-like offerings.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

