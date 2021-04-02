Advertisement

Tigers hosting alternate site games at Fifth Third Field

Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.
Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Tigers are coming back to Toledo, where the Major League Baseball club will host seven alternate site games in April.

The Tigers will play with an extended Spring Training roster for the games at Fifth Third Field, including players not on their active 26-man roster. The game will be played like Spring Training games, meaning contests may not go a full nine innings and parts may be simulated games.

The Tigers will host the Chicago Cubs at 2 p.m. on April 8. They host the Cincinnati Reds on April 15 and 16, and the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 20-23.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today and cost $10 for alternate site games and $5 for workouts (April 17 and 18).

Seating options will be limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. All health and safety guidelines mandated by the State of Ohio and Major League Baseball will be in place and observed.

The Mud Hens’ season opener at Fifth Third Field is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident
An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Investigation continues into cause of Toledo apartment fire that displaced dozens
Officers remove items from the Glenwood Ave. home of Sir Maejor Page in September 2020.
Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

Latest News

Grace Helton is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
Bouncing back from injury, Grace Helton takes the helm for Perrysburg gymnastics
Cleveland Indians fan Leah Krankowski, left, paints the face of Chris Diz during a watch party...
Cleveland Indians banning headdresses, facepaint for fans
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
St. Francis' Joe Petro is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
St. Francis’ Joe Petro looks to make most of final prep lacrosse season