Tigers hosting alternate site games at Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Tigers are coming back to Toledo, where the Major League Baseball club will host seven alternate site games in April.

The Tigers will play with an extended Spring Training roster for the games at Fifth Third Field, including players not on their active 26-man roster. The game will be played like Spring Training games, meaning contests may not go a full nine innings and parts may be simulated games.

The Tigers will host the Chicago Cubs at 2 p.m. on April 8. They host the Cincinnati Reds on April 15 and 16, and the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 20-23.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today and cost $10 for alternate site games and $5 for workouts (April 17 and 18).

Seating options will be limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. All health and safety guidelines mandated by the State of Ohio and Major League Baseball will be in place and observed.

The Mud Hens’ season opener at Fifth Third Field is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.