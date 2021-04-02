TPD sergeants under investigation for allegedly sending sexual messages to female officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo police sergeants are under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate sexual messages to female officers. Sources close to the investigation tell 13abc that the allegations involve nine women, all Toledo Police officers themselves.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral reportedly opened the investigation last year after he received an anonymous letter. The department’s internal affairs unit had 100 days to complete that investigation, after which 13abc reached out to the department for information. We were told the police union agreed to extend that deadline.

The City of Toledo has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment, and according to the police department manual:

“It is the policy of the Toledo Police Department to guard against improper conduct in order to maintain a quality working environment for all employees of this department. Employees are entitled to a workplace free from intimidation, humiliation, insult, physical abuse, verbal abuse or actions of a sexual, ethnic, racial or religious nature.”

Sources with the police department say the investigation is close to its completion. They say the Safety Director met with the nine women to formally notify them of the disciplinary action the department intends to take against the accused sergeants. They also say that the women are not happy with the punishment and that they would like to see the sergeants fired.

At least one of those women has resigned from the department, though it is not yet clear whether this investigation was part of her decision.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.