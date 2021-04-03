2020 The Lost Year: Doggy Day Care bouncing back

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - When people stayed home, so did their dogs. That shift in routine put one local doggy day care in jeopardy.

“People are staying home. The kids aren’t in school. Nobody was coming to daycare either,” explains Nikki Badman, owner of Poco’s Playhouse on West Gypsy Lane on the south side of Bowling Green. “There were days when I didn’t think we were going to make it.”

Poco’s Playhouse is a behavior-focused doggy day care and overnight boarding facility. Instead of kennels, Poco’s Playhouse has full-sized rooms. The Presidential Suite even has a futon.

For much of last year, those rooms were empty.

The Presidential Suite at Poco's Playhouse features a futon. (Tony Geftos)

“People aren’t going anywhere. They don’t have to board their dogs,” added Badman. “The holidays we are usually booked up at least a month, sometimes two months in advance with a waitlist. This year, for Thanksgiving and Christmas we had zero.”

Badman says she got through by shortening hours, reducing staff, and applying for grants and loans, but it has not been easy.

“It was terrifying actually, cause I thought, you know, ‘Who knows how long this is going to last?’ I was staring down the barrel of losing my business,” continues Badman.

Now, one year after the statewide shutdown, Poco’s Playhouse is seeing the return of some familiar faces.

“I can feel like I can start to look to the future again, whereas for a long time, I didn’t even know if we were going to have a future,” says Badman.

Later this year, Poco’s Playhouse will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Bowling Green.

