Advertisement

2020 The Lost Year: Doggy Day Care bouncing back

Poco’s Playhouse made it through the pandemic when business took a hit
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - When people stayed home, so did their dogs. That shift in routine put one local doggy day care in jeopardy.

“People are staying home. The kids aren’t in school. Nobody was coming to daycare either,” explains Nikki Badman, owner of Poco’s Playhouse on West Gypsy Lane on the south side of Bowling Green. “There were days when I didn’t think we were going to make it.”

Poco’s Playhouse is a behavior-focused doggy day care and overnight boarding facility. Instead of kennels, Poco’s Playhouse has full-sized rooms. The Presidential Suite even has a futon.

For much of last year, those rooms were empty.

The Presidential Suite at Poco's Playhouse features a futon.
The Presidential Suite at Poco's Playhouse features a futon.(Tony Geftos)

“People aren’t going anywhere. They don’t have to board their dogs,” added Badman. “The holidays we are usually booked up at least a month, sometimes two months in advance with a waitlist. This year, for Thanksgiving and Christmas we had zero.”

Badman says she got through by shortening hours, reducing staff, and applying for grants and loans, but it has not been easy.

“It was terrifying actually, cause I thought, you know, ‘Who knows how long this is going to last?’ I was staring down the barrel of losing my business,” continues Badman.

Now, one year after the statewide shutdown, Poco’s Playhouse is seeing the return of some familiar faces.

“I can feel like I can start to look to the future again, whereas for a long time, I didn’t even know if we were going to have a future,” says Badman.

Later this year, Poco’s Playhouse will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants under investigation for allegedly sending sexual messages to female officers
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
Remy and Reese Erickson were safely born together in November 2019.
‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving

Latest News

Roughly 500 businesses are members of the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, which helps...
2020 The Lost Year: Main Street Sylvania
2020 The Lost Year: Main Street Sylvania
Poco's Playhouse Doggy Day Care
CK Sweets Coffee & Bakeshop opened in 2020 before the statewide shutdown, but managed to stay...
2020 The Lost Year: Swanton Small Businesses