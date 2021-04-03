2020 The Lost Year: Main Street Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The heart of a small town is Main Street. In Sylvania, small business owners will tell you the soul of the community is what kept that heartbeat going.

“2020 ended up, if you can believe it, being our best year ever,” Stephanie Pilgrim is the owner of Bowinkles, a clothing and toy store for little ones on Main Street in Sylvania. “We had a very rough 6 week period where we were shutdown, but the community rallied around us and we felt it in a big way.”

The owner of Bowinkles, a shop geared toward small children, says 2020 was her best year ever. (Tony Geftos)

Pilgrim says her 5-year-old business came out of the last year on top by going to where the customers were: Online.

“Obviously, everybody’s had to learn to kind of roll with the punches a little bit, and, you know, we did virtual shopping,” continued Pilgrim. “We did a lot of deliveries for people that didn’t want to come in the store.”

“It saved us all,” said Pilgrim’s mother, Jane Wurth, owner of Ragazza, which has a location across Main Street from Bowinkles. Ragazza connected with customers through a weekly online fashion show called “Rosé with Ragazza.”

“I will tell you that the people of the Toledo metropolitan area are very, very loyal to local and I’m so grateful for that,” said Wurth.

“There was a constant support on Facebook, on all social media, focusing on buying local, buying those products, going and getting takeout from the restaurants,” explained Tiffany Scott, with the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce. Scott says the chamber has 500 members who are encouraged to support one another through cross promotion and sharing ideas.

“They started online shopping, and online ordering and phone orders and curbside pickup,” continued Scott.

Inside the Five offered carryout, including beer to go, throughout the pandemic and beyond. (Tony Geftos)

“Focus a lot on takeout and to-go,” agreed Brandon Fields, owner of Inside the Five restaurant and brewery.

One week before the shutdown in March 2020, Inside the Five opened an event space upstairs. Fields says it ended up coming in handy.

“We’re able to use that as extra seating upstairs to keep everybody spread out. So, it was one of those that helped us in terms of not losing too many seats,” explained Fields, who added that dining is once again set to expand outdoors with warmer weather on the way.

