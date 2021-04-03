Advertisement

4/3: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Lots of sun, less wind for Easter; rain returns Monday PM
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Highs near 70, a few clouds and a light breeze... you’d be hard-pressed to ask for better Easter weather! We’ll keep the warmth going for another few days, but change is coming. Some showers -- and maybe a few rumbles of thunder -- will arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with scattered rain chances remaining through the majority of the week. As for highs, a cooling trend will take hold starting at the midweek -- though nothing like April Fool’s Day was, as we’ll only get down to about 60 degrees by Friday.

4/3: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
