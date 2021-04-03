4/3/2021: Saturday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few clouds are in the forecast this Saturday morning, with increasing sunshine this afternoon! Plan on a windy day, with winds cranking up from the SW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 mph. Highs climb to the low 60s. Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

We’re shaping up for an “egg-cellent” Easter Sunday. Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 60s will make for perfect Easter egg hunting conditions.

Clouds move back into the region on Monday, with rain chances developing overnight. A low pressure system hangs around for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain chances remain in the forecast each of those days. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder.

