Advertisement

Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart

By WBZ Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (CNN) - A couple married 72 years reunited after COVID-19 kept them apart for about a year.

“Who’s that girl? Who’s that beautiful girl?” John Doyle asked as his wife Kay Doyle came into view.

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss.

“It’s magic, it really is,” John Doyle said. “I don’t know how long it’s been.”

While the couple have had socially distant visits, but they weren’t nearly enough as the long-awaited real ones.

“Wonderful!” Kay replied when asked how it felt to see him. “I wish I could get closer to him.”

The couple will celebrate 73 years together in September. Their longtime love story has weathered some storms. During the year apart, they both got the virus and survived.

“The secret is good luck. We were lucky,” John Doyle said.

Through sickness and through health, they’ve been right there together.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants under investigation for allegedly sending sexual messages to female officers
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
Remy and Reese Erickson were safely born together in November 2019.
‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving

Latest News

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart
Point Place is hosting a drive-thru Easter basket fill-up during the April 2021 celebration
Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza in Point Place