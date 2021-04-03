Advertisement

Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza in Point Place

COVID protocols prompted a physically distant celebration
Point Place is hosting a drive-thru Easter basket fill-up during the April 2021 celebration
Point Place is hosting a drive-thru Easter basket fill-up during the April 2021 celebration(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A parade of cars carrying children with empty Easter baskets lined up in Friendship Park.

They were poised to drive-thru what’s billed as an “Easter Eggstravaganza” in Point Place.

The celebration maintained physical distance guidelines outlined by the CDC due to the ongoing pandemic. April 3, 2021, a steady stream of cars could be seen slowly moving through the parking lot as volunteers placed candy and toys into the baskets of children.

Costumed characters including Whitmer’s Panther, Princess Belle, and The Easter Bunny, were also there to wave to the cars full of people.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants under investigation for allegedly sending sexual messages to female officers
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
Remy and Reese Erickson were safely born together in November 2019.
‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving

Latest News

Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.
Three people injured in crash on I-75
18-year-old killed in rollover crash.
One teenager killed, another injured in Putnam County crash
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Pro basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage, reaction caught on camera
In a Facebook Post Dale's Diner staff confirmed the news that they are shutting down due to a...
Employee shortage negatively impacts local restaurants