Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza in Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A parade of cars carrying children with empty Easter baskets lined up in Friendship Park.

They were poised to drive-thru what’s billed as an “Easter Eggstravaganza” in Point Place.

The celebration maintained physical distance guidelines outlined by the CDC due to the ongoing pandemic. April 3, 2021, a steady stream of cars could be seen slowly moving through the parking lot as volunteers placed candy and toys into the baskets of children.

Costumed characters including Whitmer’s Panther, Princess Belle, and The Easter Bunny, were also there to wave to the cars full of people.

