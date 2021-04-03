Advertisement

One teenager killed, another injured in Putnam County crash

18-year-old killed in rollover crash.
18-year-old killed in rollover crash.(KWQC Staff)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is dead and another injured after a rollover crash in Putnam County early Saturday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post responded to the single-vehicle crash about 3:46AM on S.R. 109, just north of Road X.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old was driving south on SR 109 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The vehicle re-entered the roadway, crossed the road and went off the left side of the road, and overturned several times, ejecting the front seat passenger before coming to final rest on its top, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The passenger was identified as Jagguare M. Rich, 18, of Ottawa. Rich was transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health and was pronounced dead by Putnam County Coroner . The 16-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injures.

Rich was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Imm-Pressive Towing Services. The crash remains under investigation.

