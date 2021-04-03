Advertisement

Three people injured in crash on I-75

Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.
Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.(Tony Geftos)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were injured in a crash on I-75 in Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded shortly before 3AM on I-75 near Manhattan and I-280.

The 26-year-old driver was heading north on I-280 and approaching the I-75 South split, when the driver veered off the roadway, hit the median and went airborne, according to a media release from Toledo Police.

The two passengers in the vehicle were taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants under investigation for allegedly sending sexual messages to female officers
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
JR Majewski's lawn in support of President Trump during the 2020 election in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Toledo native who went viral for Trump-inspired lawn challenging Rep. Kaptur
Remy and Reese Erickson were safely born together in November 2019.
‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving

Latest News

Point Place is hosting a drive-thru Easter basket fill-up during the April 2021 celebration
Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza in Point Place
18-year-old killed in rollover crash.
One teenager killed, another injured in Putnam County crash
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Pro basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage, reaction caught on camera
In a Facebook Post Dale's Diner staff confirmed the news that they are shutting down due to a...
Employee shortage negatively impacts local restaurants