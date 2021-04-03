Three people injured in crash on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were injured in a crash on I-75 in Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded shortly before 3AM on I-75 near Manhattan and I-280.

The 26-year-old driver was heading north on I-280 and approaching the I-75 South split, when the driver veered off the roadway, hit the median and went airborne, according to a media release from Toledo Police.

The two passengers in the vehicle were taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.