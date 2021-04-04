04/04/2021: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We couldn’t have asked for a better Easter forecast! Sunglasses are a must today, as sunshine dominates. High temperatures reach the upper 60s, with calm winds. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s, with a few more clouds.

Our next system arrives tomorrow, lingering over the region or the rest of the week. Expect spotty rain showers, mainly in the afternoon. High temperature tomorrow reaches 70 degrees.

Scattered showers remain through Friday, with the system exiting early Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible this upcoming week, but there is no risk for severe weather at this time.

