4/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
60s/70s, scattered showers/storms throughout the week
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After such a lovely Easter, the big weather story will be multiple rounds of scattered showers rolling in throughout the week -- starting with Monday’s midday rain. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are on pace to arrive close to noon in Toledo. Highs will stay near 70 -- mid-70s Tuesday -- before the gradual cooldown to the low 60s Friday. Thursday will provide the most likely chance of rain/lightning this week.
