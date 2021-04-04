Advertisement

4/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

60s/70s, scattered showers/storms throughout the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After such a lovely Easter, the big weather story will be multiple rounds of scattered showers rolling in throughout the week -- starting with Monday’s midday rain. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are on pace to arrive close to noon in Toledo. Highs will stay near 70 -- mid-70s Tuesday -- before the gradual cooldown to the low 60s Friday. Thursday will provide the most likely chance of rain/lightning this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating shooting on I-75
Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.
Three people injured in crash on I-75
18-year-old killed in rollover crash.
One teenager killed, another injured in Putnam County crash
In a Facebook Post Dale's Diner staff confirmed the news that they are shutting down due to a...
Employee shortage negatively impacts local restaurants
A shooting was reported.
Man found shot in Toledo’s Old West End

Latest News

Easter Sunday will prove the sunniest day for the next week! Dan Smith times out tomorrow's...
4/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
A Stellar Easter Sunday - Plenty of Sunshine and Warmth
04/04/2021: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast
04/04/2021: Haleigh's Sunday Morning Forecast - clipped version
04/04/2021: Haleigh's Sunday Morning Forecast - clipped version
Lots of sun, less wind and warmer highs... you'd be hard-pressed to ask for better Easter...
4/3: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast