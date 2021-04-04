4/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

After such a lovely Easter, the big weather story will be multiple rounds of scattered showers rolling in throughout the week -- starting with Monday’s midday rain. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are on pace to arrive close to noon in Toledo. Highs will stay near 70 -- mid-70s Tuesday -- before the gradual cooldown to the low 60s Friday. Thursday will provide the most likely chance of rain/lightning this week.

