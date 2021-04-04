Apartment complex inhabitable after fire, families displaced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Monroe residents were displaced from their homes and four people were injured in an apartment complex fire Sunday morning.

Monroe City Fire and Monroe Township Fire responded to a structure fire at the Greenwood Apartment Complex in Monroe, Michigan on Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. Dozens of first responders worked to put out the fire for hours. Gas was spewing as firefighters worked to put out the flames and the utility company had to come shut the gas line off.

All of the residents were able to get out of the apartment complex but four people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The building is inhabitable and the American Red Cross is working to help the affected families.

