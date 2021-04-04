Advertisement

Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique

By WCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A customer in New York walked in on a store robbery and ended up playing a key role in making the suspect flee and helping a young employee who had faced him alone.

Charlotte Dow, 18, was helping someone she thought was a customer at her mother’s boutique, Laina Jane, last Saturday morning, but the fake purchase quickly became pandemonium when Dow realized the store was getting robbed.

“All of a sudden, he starts going behind the counter, and then he cornered me in. My phone was out of reach,” Dow said. “I was panicking. I never been in that sort of position before.”

Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then attempted to rob the store, locking an 18-year-old employee in the bathroom.(Source: NYPD, WCBS via CNN)

The 18-year-old was working all alone. The suspect threatened her life multiple times, and when Dow told him the store didn’t take cash, he locked her in a bathroom and began rummaging around.

“I just thought, ‘My mom is going to come in any second. I just have to hold on for a little bit longer or wait for a customer to come in,’” Dow said.

Her hopes became reality when a customer, who had been outside shopping, made her way inside, not realizing she was walking in on a robbery.

Dow screamed for help.

“I was unsure whether I should call out because I wasn’t sure if he was going to throw that woman into the bathroom with me. I wasn’t even sure if that woman was going to help me or anything or just would run out,” Dow said.

The suspect fled the scene, and the customer stayed, reassuring the 18-year-old that the situation was over.

“This wave of relief rushed over me,” Dow said. “I don’t know what would have happened if she didn’t come in at the time that she did.”

Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Dow is OK and plans to keep working at the store. She hopes to see the customer-turned-hero often since the woman lives in the area.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.
Three people injured in crash on I-75
18-year-old killed in rollover crash.
One teenager killed, another injured in Putnam County crash
In a Facebook Post Dale's Diner staff confirmed the news that they are shutting down due to a...
Employee shortage negatively impacts local restaurants
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants under investigation for allegedly sending sexual messages to female officers
A Maumee business owner was sentenced in a voyeurism case.
Maumee business owner sentenced in voyuerism case

Latest News

Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan
Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Members of Perrysburg’s Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice hosted a vigil at Woodlands...
Perrysburg community hosts: “Stop Asian Hate” vigil