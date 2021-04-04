Islamic clothing store celebrates grand opening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Islamic clothing store in Toledo opened its doors for the first time on Sunday.

“Fully Covered” on Monroe Street celebrated its grand opening Sunday afternoon. Tiffani Blackman and Lakeila Carter, the store’s co-owners, said it was a challenge finding clothing, hijabs, books, and other resources when they first converted to Islam. That experience inspired them to open their own business to help others be “modest and beautiful,” the store’s slogan.

The co-owners recall having to travel to Dearborn, Michigan to shop for clothing and accessories or order online.

“It’s been difficult,” Blackman said. “We wanted to fill that void and create a physical place that people can walk in and get a fresh white hijab that goes with your outfit if you have an event where you can find something that is modest.”

Blackman and Carter said the shop offers something for everyone -- from dresses to sweatshirts and everyday looks for working women. There are also some clothing and accessories for kids and men.

“God is good so we’re really excited for the turnout and I think it’s a beautiful thing,” said Blackman.

For more information about Fully Covered, visit the company’s website.

