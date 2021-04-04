Advertisement

Man found shot in Toledo’s Old West End

Police detectives say the victim is in his early 30s
A shooting was reported.(Source: Associated Press)
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting. According to a detective, a call came in around 9:00 Saturday night. A man in his 30s was found in the 2500 block of Brentwood with more than one gunshot wound.

A detective tells 13abc, the victim is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are no leads on suspects at this time. The case is under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers 419-255-1111.

