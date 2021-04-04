Man in custody after police standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement, TPD confirmed. It happened on Chase Street around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were called out to the vacant house on the 2000 block of Chase Street on reports a man was pointing a rifle out of a window, according to 13abc’s media partner The Blade. The man was holding a BB gun or air rifle, police later determined.

The man inside the house refused to come out once law enforcement arrived. Multiple police units including negotiators and tactical crews were at the scene for more than an hour and a half before taking the man into custody without incident. No one was hurt. The man in question has not yet been identified and was taken for evaluation.

