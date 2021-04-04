Police investigating shooting on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting that injured one person traveling northbound on Interstate 75 around 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the car was shot at multiple times and the caller said they saw three people run from the vehicle.

No one is in custody and the highway was not closed.

