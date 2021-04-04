TFRD opens arson investigation following weekend fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue opened an arson investigation after a series of fires Saturday afternoon. A home, three garages, and a shed caught fire on Saturday around 3:00 p.m.

The garages and a shed were burned in an alley between Palmer Street and Austin Street. An abandoned house on the 200 block of Austin Street caught fire when the wind blew embers from the fires in the alley, according to TFRD.

No one was hurt and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information in relation to the fires can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

