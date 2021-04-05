Advertisement

April 5th Weather Forecast

Near Record Highs This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and warm today. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s with a chance of rain. A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy overnight with a low near 50. Tuesday will be very warm with highs in the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The mix of sun and clouds will stick around on Wednesday with near record highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday. “Cooler” weather will follow late week, but highs will still be more than 10-degrees above average. Highs will be in the upper 60s by the weekend.

