Aqua Ohio flushing Tiffin water system

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Aqua Ohio’s Tiffin Division will conduct water main flushing in the Tiffin Service Area from Monday through Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing, but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration.

If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place

near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Monday: Ella Street from the Water Treatment Plant to South Sandusky Street, Morningside Drive, Darby Court, Darby Road, Duchess Lane, Duchess Court, Eden Street, Longfellow Drive, Gail Lane, Gary Lane, South Sandusky Street from Cottage Avenue to Gary Lane, County Road 54, Progressive Parkway, County Road 1 and Southland Drive.

Tuesday: Euclid Avenue, Hopewell Avenue, Central Avenue, Cottage Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, Seneca Avenue, High Pointe Court, South Sandusky Street from Ella Street to South River Road, Woodland Avenue, Fair Lane, West Market Street from Hopewell Avenue to Casa Drive, Casa Drive and Lindsay Avenue.

Wednesday: West Market Street from Bon Aire Avenue west to Route 224 to Northwest Medical, Progressive Parkway, State Route 18 from State Route 224 to Wal-Mart and Shaffer Park Drive.

Thursday: West Market Street from Hopewell Avenue to Sandusky River, Orange Street, Maple Street, Center Street, St. Clair Street, West Perry Street, Wentz Street from Nelson Street to Clay Street, Cherry Street from Nelson Street to Elmer Street, Elmer Street, Kensington Avenue, Melissa Street, Fairfield Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Oil Street, Nile Street, Colony Avenue, Scott Street, Boehler Street, Fairview Avenue, Jackson Street from West Market Street to Clay Street and South Sandusky Street from West Market to Clay Street.

Friday: Nelson Street, Miami Street from Frost Parkway to Nelson Street, Westwood Drive, Northwood Drive, Cottonwood Drive, Birchwood Drive, Westwood Court,

Beechwood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Pinewood Drive, Teakwood Drive, Rosewood Drive, Ashwood Drive, Allen Street, Howard Street, Fostoria Street and Cherry Street from Allen Street to Nelson Street.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877-987-2782.

