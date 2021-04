SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is offering chances at a camping trip like no other.

Coaster Campout includes admission to the park on June 25 and 26, exclusive ride time, dinner on June 25 and breakfast on June 26, and more.

The cost is $200 per campsite, with proceeds benefitting A Kid Again. Tickets go on sale at noon today.

