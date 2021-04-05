Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup concert in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grammy Award-winning artist Gwen Stefani is coming to Toledo, headlining the concert at Promenade Park following the 2021 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremonies on Friday, September 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster and www.promenadeconcerts.com. Parking passes will be available at checkout.

Chris Young will perform on Saturday, Sept. 4. Young was the Season 4 winner of Nashville Star, a televised singing competition.

This year’s events will be entirely cashless. The tickets will be digital and only credit/debit cards will be accepted at all food, beverage and retail locations.

The health and well-being of our community are of the utmost importance to ProMedica. ProMedica will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 within the community and communicate with state and local health officials to determine if each concert can proceed as planned.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.