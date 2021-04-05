Ohio man dies after being hit by semi truck on Easter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck while making repairs to his disabled vehicle on Sunday morning in Van Wert County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 30 in Washington Township just before 10 a.m. They determined a truck, driven by 66-year-old Glen Anderson of Rochester, Indiana, was eastbound on the road when he went outside of his lane and onto the berm. The truck struck Jeffrey Brown, 44, of Delphos, who was outside his minivan and making repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.

