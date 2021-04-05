Advertisement

Ohio man dies after being hit by semi truck on Easter

One man died in a crash on US 30 on Sunday, April 4.
One man died in a crash on US 30 on Sunday, April 4.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck while making repairs to his disabled vehicle on Sunday morning in Van Wert County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 30 in Washington Township just before 10 a.m. They determined a truck, driven by 66-year-old Glen Anderson of Rochester, Indiana, was eastbound on the road when he went outside of his lane and onto the berm. The truck struck Jeffrey Brown, 44, of Delphos, who was outside his minivan and making repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on I-75
A shooting was reported.
Man found shot in Toledo’s Old West End
Man in custody after police standoff Saturday in north Toledo
Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.
Three people injured in crash on I-75
Greenwood Apartment Complex fire
Apartment complex fire in Monroe leaves families homeless on Easter

Latest News

Fully Covered hosts grand opening
Fully Covered hosts grand opening
Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup concert in Toledo
Shooting on I-75 North
Weekend shooting on I-75 North
Stop Asian hate vigil
Stop Asian hate vigil