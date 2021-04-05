SeaGate Food Bank holding virtual fundraiser for child hunger

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SeaGate Food Bank is holding a virtual fundraiser to help fight childhood hunger. The No Show Gala is poised to be “the most highly anticipated Non-Event in NW Ohio.”

Tickets for the “event” are on sale on the food bank’s website, but there is no actual event on the other end. There are, however, plenty of potential prizes, including plane tickets to Florida, Cedar Point passes, zoo memberships, theater tickets, and even furniture.

According to the SeaGate Food Bank website, one in three children in Lucas County lives in poverty without access to healthy foods. 100% of the proceeds from the “event” will go to supporting the FoodBank’s efforts to address those needs, which includes food distribution and programs like “Milk Money for Kids” and the “Eat Right Academy.”

