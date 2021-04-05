Swamp Shop reopens to walk-in business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mudhens fans looking to upgrade their wardrobes or add to their collection of memorabilia will have a new chance to shop in person. The Swamp Shop announced today that the store will reopen to walk-in customers starting Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The store’s hours will be shortened, opening from 11 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Friday. It will also be open Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 PM. The shop will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, excluding Sunday game days, when it will be open from two hours before the first pitch to the end of the game.

Of course, if you’re not interested in shopping in the store, you can still get all your Mudhens gear on their website.

