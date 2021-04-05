Advertisement

Target brings back car seat trade-in event

People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat or select baby gear.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target is bringing back an old favorite with its car seat trade-in program.

The event runs through April 17 at all locations.

People who bring in an old car seat to recycle will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat or select baby gear.

The chain says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

This time around, the process is contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box near guest services and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices and the Target app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on I-75
A shooting was reported.
Man found shot in Toledo’s Old West End
Man in custody after police standoff Saturday in north Toledo
Greenwood Apartment Complex fire
Apartment complex fire in Monroe leaves families homeless on Easter
Three people from Southgate, MI, ended up in the hospital after this rollover crash on I-280.
Three people injured in crash on I-75

Latest News

The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power for more than two decades, said he...
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia’s leader
There is growing concern over a COVID-19 variant that is infecting children and young adults.
Growing concern over a COVID-19 variant infecting children and young adults
Veterans advocates push for WWII Medal of Honor state funeral
Veterans advocates push for WWII Medal of Honor state funeral
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Twitter says it mistakenly suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for 2nd time
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban