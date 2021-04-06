April 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with near record warmth. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Wednesday will be the same with highs around 80 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will produce showers and storms on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few showers are possible Friday with a high in the upper 60s. Rain is likely again late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Highs should reach the low 70s Saturday before we struggle to reach the low 60s on Sunday.

