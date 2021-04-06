Advertisement

Car plunges off Calif. cliff, killing teacher and mother

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (CNN) - Both a teacher and her mother are dead after their car went over a cliff.

The crash happened on Saturday in the coastal California city of Bodega Bay.

The Mercury News says 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia and 64-year-old Maria Teixeira were killed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Teixeira was driving.

The car entered the parking lot and, without slowing down, went over the cliff. The crash is under investigation.

Correia was a first-grade teacher. Her mother was the lead custodian at another elementary school.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo goes bananas: Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup concert at Promenade Park
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants suspended following investigation into sexually explicit messages
Sgt. Gabel (left) and Sgt. Nabors (right) were both found guilty of Conduct Unbecoming of an...
TPD sexual harassment victims say suspension punishment wasn’t enough
One man died in a crash on US 30 on Sunday, April 4.
Ohio man dies after being hit by semi truck on Easter
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on I-75

Latest News

Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” was snatched from the Singer Laren...
Dutch police make arrest in thefts of Van Gogh, Hals works
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
Van Gogh painting theft 2020
Woman killed in Monroe shooting